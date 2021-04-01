maximum intelligibility of the dialogues

With a small size, both bars offer virtual surround sound and different audio modes to optimize series, movies, video games …

Thanks to the Clear Voice function, they provide an improvement in the audio of the dialogues of the movies, identifying them and prioritizing the volume of the voices to raise them above the music or special effects. In addition, by having Bluetooth technology, they wirelessly reproduce the audio of movies or music from all compatible devices, such as a computer, smartphone or tablet. And to further optimize the audio, they allow you to choose between different modes (music, movies, games or TV), each providing the necessary elements to adapt to the content that is being played. Both are compatible with the free Sound Bar Remote control application, to manage intuitively and from the smartphone or tablet functions such as the selection of the different audio modes, volume or power on and off.

Yamaha SR-C20A

More than a sound bar, it is a true home entertainment center to enjoy any audio content and, especially, to move you to the most realistic and precise action. Thus, through its game mode, it is able to further emphasize the location of individual audible effects and enhance the player’s environment for an immersive gaming experience. It is capable of providing spectacular virtual surround sound, reproducing sound effects from any direction (left, right, center and rear) so that our parents feel like they are in a real movie theater.

Despite its small size (600 x 64 x 94mm), it features a dual 75mm (3 ”) subwoofer inside, capable of rich, thunderous bass. Added to which are two 46mm woofers for the left and right channels that together deliver a powerful and well balanced sound from the lowest to the highest range and with an output power of 100 watts. 259 euros

Yamaha SR-B20A

Minimalist, elegant and intuitive. With this bar you can get the most out of your television, achieving spectacular 3D virtual surround sound by being compatible with the DTS Virtual X decoder. Thanks to this, the audio of movies, programs and concerts acquires a realism of such caliber that it is as if you were enjoying the content live and direct. It is even capable of reproducing the sound that would come from the ceiling, such as that generated by rain or that made by a helicopter flying overhead, which translates into an incredible sensation of enveloping and immersive realism.

Measuring just 910 x 53 x 131mm, it features a dual 75mm subwoofer system inside, capable of rich, thunderous bass. Added to this are two 55mm woofers for the left and right channels, as well as two 25mm tweeters. Taken together, they all deliver a powerful and well-balanced sound from the lowest to the highest range and with an output power of 120 watts. 279 euros

yamaha-es.com