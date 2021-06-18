Maximum expectation for the League final

06/18/2021

On at 19:35 CEST

The rival of the Catalans in the final of this edition of the League 2020-21, but the madness has already been unleashed among the fans to be able to get a ticket for next Thursday at the Palau Blaugrana.

The final of the Futsal League between FC Barcelona and the winner of the pending semifinal between Levante and Viña Albali Valdepeñas, which will be decided this Sunday in the granota fiefdom, is raising an unusual expectation among Barça fans and partners.

The Palau Blaugrana will be full next Thursday, June 24 (8.30 pm) with 2,000 spectators -the maximum number authorized by the government authorities due to the coronavirus, just over a quarter of the total capacity of the Blaugrana facility- and next Monday the ‘full capacity’, after the incessant rhythm of ticket sales lived up to this moment.

In yesterday’s journey, In just three hours, the 1,500 seats put up for sale were sold out for non-subscribed members and the general public, from 13 euros. And next monday will ‘fly’ in all probability remaining tickets, released for subscribers to the Palau, to be able to reach the sold out in the first duel of a final to the best of three games before officially closing the season. The second game will take place at home on Monday, June 27 and, in the case of having to dispute a third and last decisive encounter for the luck of the final, it should also take place in the Palau Blaugrana the Thursday June 30.

FOUR OF SEVEN

For him Barça It will be the eighth league final who will dispute, after having also secured a place in the next Champions League in this edition, which will feature two Spanish representatives, the champion and runner-up garters.

The FC Barcelona has been imposed so far in four out of seven times in which you have reached the end point of play-off for the league title: the first three in a row (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13) and the last two seasons ago (2018-19).

In this irregular campaign, in which the Blaugranas play it all or nothing in the League, after falling into the Cup and the Champions, they have surpassed their ‘executioner’ Inter Movistar in the quarterfinals already Palma Futsal in the semifinals before facing the winner of the Levante-Viña Albali Valdepeñas.