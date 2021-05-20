Maximum alert for an entrenched denialist military who threatened to kill a prestigious virologist

Belgian police are searching in the Hoge Kempen National Park, closed to the public since noon on Wednesday, for a far-right soldier who they believe is heavily armed, who has disappeared since Monday after pour out death threats against a Belgian virologist in the media.

“We found out today [por el miércoles] about what apparently he’s hiding in the national park. So it is closed to all people from noon. The police are looking for him, ”said park director Ignace Schops. According to Schops, the military threatened on social media that “he was going to kill people.”

The authorities closed the park as a precaution to find as soon as possible to Jurgen Conings, a 46-year-old military man linked to the extreme right and a fugitive for two days, fled the barracks with a rocket launcher, a submachine gun, a pistol and a bulletproof vest.

The individual had uttered threats against prominent virologist Marc Van Ranst, a Covid-19 specialist who became well known during the pandemic and is now secretly under police protection along with his family.

What’s more, left two goodbye letters at his home in Lanklaar, so “everyone is very cautious about what might happen,” said Schops. “I hope they can find it very soon, of course, because it is not good to have someone so dangerous in the national park,” he said.

Conings is a man with a muscular build, 1.80 meters tall and has tattoos.