One of the measures that the Government took after decreeing the State of alarm on March 14, was to temporarily suspend the portabilities of the operators, something that all operators complied although not with the same level of pleasure.

However, two weeks later, the Government backed down and decided to loosen the restrictions applied initially. again allowing non-face portability. Now, given the ambiguity of this regulation, the CNMC has drafted a series of provisional measures that establish certain limits in the management of portabilities during the state of alarm.

Measure, countermeasure and limits to countermeasure

In the urgent measures approved by the Government and published in Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of March 17, the temporary suspension of fixed and mobile portabilities between the different operators while the alarm state lasts:

“While the alarm status is in force, extraordinary commercial campaigns for the hiring of electronic communications services that require number portability will not be carried out by the electronic communications service providers. […]. For this same purpose, as long as the alarm state is in force, all fixed and mobile numbering portability operations that are not in progress will be suspended, except in exceptional cases of force majeure. “

In addition, that Royal Decree-Law 8/2020 established, in its article 18, the obligation for operators to guarantee users maintenance of communications services electronic and broadband connectivity.

Two weeks later, as we were saying, the Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, of March 31, was published, according to which, from April 1, portability was allowed again provided that in the operations necessary to carry them out, the presence “neither of the operators involved or their agents nor of the user was necessary. That is, as the CNMC explains, in practice, this modification would allow normal carrying out and course:

Those mobile portabilities that can be run no need for the customer to move or it can be updated over-the-air.

All fixed portabilities of special rate numbers.

Those geographical fixed number portabilities that do not require the technician to travel to the customer’s address.

In this sense, the CNMC indicates that the portability requests that are made through the centralized portability platforms – Central Node on mobile and Reference Entity on landline – do not include information that allows distinguish if it is necessary to move the client or the technician to the customer’s address. And therefore, it establishes limits for mobile, fixed and convergent portabilities:

“It is necessary to provisionally fix a percentage of the 25% in the portability quota per operator on the basis of the quota that each operator had been assigned prior to the declaration of the alarm status “.

Here, it should be clarified that the day before the declaration of the State of alarm, the quota levels were between level A (1,000 individual requests daily) and level I (19,000 requests per day), depending on the operator.

“In the case of fixed portability, given that, in most cases, it will be necessary to move personnel to the subscriber’s home, and therefore, according to Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, it will not be possible carry out, it is understood justified to establish a temporary technical limit per operator of 50 portabilities per day“ “While the state of alarm lasts, the operators will be able to continue marketing services or packaged products and obtain the user’s consent to change the multi-service operator, but they will only be able to materialize those operator changes in which the set of fixed and mobile services associated with the package can be carried without the need for travel from technical personnel to the customer’s or user’s home to the operator’s attention center, except in exceptional cases of force majeure “.

In addition, the CNMC adds that “in the case of a converged service, the portability of the mobile number or numbers cannot be carried out if it is linked to an agreement of the user with the operator to carry out the portability of the fixed telephone numbering once the alarm state has finished “.

The CNMC sets limits for operators: 50 fixed portabilities per day maximum during the alarm state