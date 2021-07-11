Máximo Huerta launches a mysterious ‘dart’ after the government revolution

màxim huerta (Photo: RTVE)

Máximo Huerta has surprised locals and strangers with a strong message just when Pedro Sánchez announced the changes of ministers in the Government.

The President of the Government announced by surprise a major remodeling in his closest team. Significant faces such as Carmen Calvo, Iván Redondo, José Luis Ábalos and Isabel Celaá, among others, leave the Executive.

In this new “Government of recovery” enter more young women and bet on the PSOE and municipalism.

The chief executive also touches on some key ministries: Justice (PIlar Llop replaces Juan Carlos Campo), Education (Isabel Celaá gives way to Pilar Alegría), Science (Pedro Duque leaves for Diana Morant) and Culture (Miquel Iceta takes over from José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes).

“As much peace you carry, as rest you leave,” Huerta wrote when these changes became known. A message that has spread like wildfire on social networks, where it accumulates thousands of shares, and that has left an important question on the table: Who is it addressed to?

Huerta had a brief stint in politics and in June 2018 he was appointed by surprise Minister of Culture and Sports. An appointment that did not last long since a week after swearing in the position he resigned after it was learned that he was convicted of tax fraud in 2017.

In response to the message, a user reproached him that what Huerta had was “fluff”, that is, envy. “Maxim has life,” he replied.

