Maximilian Marterer passes Roland-Garros round

05/24/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

Maximilian marterer, German, number 214 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to french Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The statistics reflect that Marterer managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and got 73% of the points on service. As for the French tennis player, he also managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, his effectiveness was 67%, he made 4 double faults and got 67% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face off to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. 128 tennis players participate in it specifically. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.