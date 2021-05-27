Maximilian Marterer passes Roland-Garros round

05/27/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

Maximilian marterer, German, number 214 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and sixteen minutes by 6-2 and 6-1 to Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazilian tennis player, number 235 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the German tennis player managed to break the serve 5 times to his opponent, achieved a 70% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 66% of the service points. As for the Brazilian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, had a 64% first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 42% of his service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay.