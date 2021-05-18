Máxima de Holland, a queen of controversy in controversy

Queen Máxima, on May 10. (Photo: Patrick van Katwijk via Getty Images)

The pandemic has not prevented Máxima from the Netherlands from celebrating her birthday in style. A luxurious concert, official events and a collection of stamps with the image of the queen to mark the 50th anniversary of Argentina.

Married to Guillermo de Orange since 2002 and consort since 2013, Máxima is going through her worst moment of popularity since she joined the Dutch royal family. According to a poll published in the country in April, the approval of the queen has gone from 83% to 68%. The reason? The long list of controversies he has faced in recent years, especially since the coronavirus crisis broke out.

The Dutch royal family, celebrating Máxima’s birthday with a concert (Photo: Patrick van Katwijk via Getty Images)

This summer, the kings of Holland had one of their most delicate moments as monarchs when it was leaked that they were enjoying a luxurious vacation in Greece. According to the Dutch media, the couple and their three daughters spent more than a month traveling, something that contrasts with the decision of other European royal houses to spend the summer at home.

In addition, they posed with people without a safety distance and without a mask and sailed the Greek seas on the edge of a very expensive yacht valued at two million euros that they bought last June. The indignation in the country was such that Guillermo and Máxima had to apologize in public.

“A photo has appeared in the media in which we keep very little distance from people. In the spontaneity of the moment, we were not aware. Of course we should have. Because compliance with the rules of the crown is also essential on vacation to avoid contracting the virus, “they wrote from their official Twitter account.

It is not the only headache the queen has faced in recent months. In February,…

