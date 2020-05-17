Máxima de Holanda celebrates 49 years proclaiming herself the most beloved queen in Europe

















































































Sovereign

Despite being Queen Consort, the role of Máxima de Holanda to the Crown is comparable to that of King Guillermo. The royal has an extensive agenda of her own that combines with some events and trips to which she accompanies her husband.

Involved

In the multiple state trips that the kings of the Netherlands make throughout the year, Máxima always stands out for the involvement she makes in the country they visit. Some of her latest journeys have been Indonesia and India, where the queen has held meetings and visits with women from both destinations, chatting with different associations and showing exemplary interest in different aspects of their lives, such as social rights, the terrain work or your economy.

Close

There is no event or commitment in which Máxima is not close to her hosts, in addition to the citizens who come to see her. The queen is known for personally attending to the requests she receives, in addition to not hesitating when giving a hug or shaking hands like one more.

Family

Guillermo and Máxima have managed to create a most admirable family. His three daughters, the princesses Amalia (16 years old), Alexia (14 years old) and Ariane (13 years old), star each year in at least two official posados ​​in which the Royal House is very close and united: the summer photos and winter holidays in the snow Despite not yet having official agendas, the young women accompany their parents on numerous occasions, and enjoy leisure plans together during their free time. Skiing, theater and solidarity activities are some of the most common family scenarios.

Solidarity

In addition to her monarchical role, Argentina is a Special Advocate of the UN Secretary General for financial inclusion and development. A position he has held since 2009 campaigning for the different governments of the world to give access to financial services to the maximum number of people, especially those who are in poverty. For this, Máxima does not miss any of the appointments organized by this body.

Stylish

Arguably, there is no style comparable to Máxima de Holanda. His overwhelming personality combined with his total absence of fear when it comes to taking risks make each public appearance become the focus of all eyes. Among her favorite choices, the sovereign is known for being a great lover of hats, hats and headdresses. In addition, he usually chooses the most cheerful and colorful styles, often with monochromatic choices with which he is always right.

