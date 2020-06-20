Last week, PlayStation 5, Sony’s next console and, once again, the great favorite to lead the next generation, was unveiled, at least as far as the two ‘big’ are concerned. The announcement caught a lot of attention, mainly the design of the machine and also the video with which it was presented, preceded by some really outstanding animations. The adjective that best describes them is gorgeous English.

So gorgeous – you have to fill your mouth with the sound when pronouncing it, hence I insist on the term and do not say wonderful or splendid – these animations are, that just over three minutes long for the PS5 presentation video, more than one is exclusively dedicated to amaze the viewer with those tens of thousands of luminescent balls moving like a breath of intelligent artificial entity. In case you don’t remember, here is the video.

However, this is not an original work by the Sony creatives. Although it is not confirmed, in The Verge they have kept track of the matter and even reached the Russian designer Maxim Zhestkov, whose clients include Sony. White and bottled … But no, Sony has not responded to questions from the press, nor have they done so since Zhestkov’s study.

Nor was it necessary. Simply enter Zhestkov’s studio page to instantly recognize who is behind the animations for the PS5 video, as well as be amazed at everything that comes out of a computer today when technique, experience and creativity accompany. The germ of the video you have already seen is called ‘Symmetry‘And leaves no doubt where everything has been cooked.

It is not the only job by Zhestkov that will blow your mind. Head over to the artist portfolio to see a few more and how they were created, if you are interested in 3D animation. If this was put by someone on a giant screen fifty or a hundred years ago, more than one believes that we have contacted alien life or that we are invaded by aliens.