P. Why did you think returning to the public with a program on RTVE would be a good idea?

R. I had a lot of proposals, more than ever, in recent years. If I like one, I accept it. What I liked about this is that it is a morning program without events or politics; that is, to talk about the normal things in life, current affairs, from an elegant and fun tone. A program dream. This country is full of fire, of declarations, of speaking for speaking. I think we should lower the tempo and force of the gas.

P. Since the news of his return jumped, his salary has been published (46,800 euros for a job of two months, something that on the other hand falls in the average of a presenter of the public entity). Another means, the illnesses he has suffered since leaving the ministry. Did you foresee something like this when you decided to put your head back in?

R. It is not the bad thing that they do and it does not take away my sleep. The tension of a year ago is not the same as that of now, nor is the attention of a year ago the same as that of now.

P. Have you read that this program is seen in the mentideros as a government reward for its discretion?

R. I don’t have to justify myself. I have been on television for 20 years, I have worked on the RTVE in Rajoy and on the Canal Nou in Zaplana and Camps. Saying that is daring.

P. Did you think if there would be a more elegant place to return to than RTVE?

R. How do I justify going back to my work, to what I have always done? I have not gone to direct the Instituto Cervantes in New York, or Tokyo, which would be a reward. I have spent 20 years on television. I could go back to writing books, which I do very well with and enjoy. But I go back to what I have always done, to television, which is a fascinating place. I think that settles any doubts for any malicious mind.

P. Will the day come when they stop scrutinizing him?

R. I do not care if they remind me that I have been Minister of Culture and Sports. I would say yes again if it were proposed to me. To be reminded that I was in the ministry, I like it.

P. But they go through the roller.

R. I know that everything is questioned and you look more, but the pulse of the street is always good. The two Spains are not the ones we always talk about: it is one in the media and on the networks, and the other, which we are forgetting, on the street. That is very generous to me. The general public is not stupid. That I have realized in this period of looking. The street does not have those prejudices. I also think we pay too much attention to four hashtags. You have to look more at the street. Go to the subway, to the bar, to the square, to see what is being said, not to throw ourselves on the sofa to read tweets. You see headlines like “Spain burns with this issue.” And there are two thousand commenting. In Spain we are 47 million people.

P. Do you consider social networks overrated?

R. We must return to the media; to the facts and not the opinions, to elpais.com and not redsocial.com. We are creating a society of people who repeat mantras and slogans of another. Repeating the opinion of the popes of Twitter makes us lazy, limp.

P. What else have you learned in this “looking” period?

R. That I am more concerned about the health of my friends and family than anything else. I live on a constant December 22: the important thing is health. My father died almost two years ago and that’s when you say “that’s it, I have not come here to go down in history, but to enjoy.”

P. That digestion period of his six days as minister led him, according to you, to suffer agoraphobia.

R. I couldn’t come to Madrid. I felt better in my microcosm. Then I came and realized that they missed me. The fear, all the fears, is in you. But come on, I was better in my town with my mother, my dog ​​and my novel. Maybe because I’m from town.

P. Do you feel like this second chance is costing you?

R. We all deserve a second chance, be happy in our work and we all deserve to do well, me, my friend the waitress and you. We deserve to make mistakes, rise again, prove ourselves. Errors and successes, that is life.

P. It also costs him less to be remembered for his work presenting his heart with Ana Rosa and more for being at the forefront of the Telecinco news programs.

R. Nothing happens. I know my biography. Having to justify myself is exhausting. I have done local, local press, editor at Canal Nou, chief of politics. 9/11 caught me in the newsroom as a presenter. I have been a correspondent. Do you want to remember me as the presenter of the heart? I do not care.

P. In the program and in his last book the name has been changed from Màxim to Máximo, which gives a feeling of breaking with the past.

R. They gave me Màxim when I started on television, because that is how you valencianized, it was to make a country, a country. I have been Máximo since 1971 and I did not care about that change. But I come from a streak where I’ve been like a plane with no runway and my family has been my runway. So recovering the or for the rest has been rare, but for me it has been normal. Maximum is my name on the DNI, on the plane tickets, on the train, on the credit card, in the emails. For me there has been no change. Also, people never learned to pronounce Màxim [en valenciano se diría Máxim, cuando a él se le llama Maxím, como el nombre francés].

P. It seems to be trying to open a new era.

R. Yes, I don’t know how you want. I felt like it. My father died almost two years ago and I wanted to recover. Is it a second stage? Well hopefully.

P. Between the name change and the title of your program, Starting today …

R. Well, reinventing yourself is very healthy.

P. Do you feel that with this return you have something to prove?

R. I understand that I am much more questioned. If I were on the other side, I would also understand that what I do is pending.

