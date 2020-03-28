These are difficult times for everyone. But even more so for divorced parents who must pass the isolation far from their children. Above all, if the relationship with the children’s mother is not good and the impossibility of complying with a visitation regime ends up damaging their bond with the boys. As in the case of Maxi López, who is serving his quarantine in Italy, while your children, Valentino, Benedict Y Costantino, they meet his ex-wife, Wanda Nara, in France.

The claims between the FC Crotone player and the current wife of Mauro Icardi, forward of Paris Saint-Germain, are not news in the media or in Justice. However, this time it attracted attention López’s particular request to Wanda through a post that was uploaded to his account Instagram.

“Today is one of those days in which a walk with my babies, with friends, take an ice cream (that Coki in the first photo does not come out because it was for the second) and walk without any destination, are valued“Began the former player of River Plate along with two images, one in which he is seen with his older children and three friends, and another in which he is with the youngest of the boys.

Then he sent a direct message to Wanda. “I miss squeezing and kissing my kids, a lot. So mom, get your batteries back and give them their phones so dad can talk all day like we have been doing“, wrote. And he closed his reflection saying: “In these moments of life we ​​all need to be united more than ever“

It is true that, with their children at home, without classes and without open parks, there are many mothers who decide to limit children’s access to cell phones, as a way to prevent them from accessing material not suitable for them and encourage games and the study inside the house. However, it is clear that today most families are united through technology. And that, for a non-living parent, in these times a telephone communication or a video call is vital.

In fact, on March 16, when the first restrictions began to be implemented in Argentina to try to contain the spread of COVID-19, López published a post in which he said: “When I read that in my country, measures began to be taken It reassures me, but I still see news where people keep going to work, soccer wants to play and much more. I believe that it is time to take as an example the situation in Europe and Italy in particular to leave this moment all together in any stop in the world ”.

Meanwhile, Wanda has also made several publications in which she shows how she spends her days in confinement with her husband and her five children: the three she had with Maxi plus Isabella Y French, the two girls she has as a result of her relationship with Icardi.