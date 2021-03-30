Maxi López did a very heavy “magic trick” on his girlfriend

Used to scoring goals and being an area killer, now Maxi lopez He tried to be a joker with his girlfriend and he got out of hand. Although luckily, the girl took it in the funniest way and it all ended in laughter.

The Argentine striker, current member of the SS Sambenedettese of the Italian soccer Serie C, went viral on social networks after his ingenious act of magic with his girlfriend Daniela christansson.

He uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he stopped an uncapped bottle full of water, with an egg on top. Apparently the trick was to make the egg disappear for the print of the Swedish model.

However, nothing happened and the girl made the big mistake of sticking her face out of the bottle. She ended up wet and with the broken egg on her head.

“Sunday without football,” wrote Maximiliano Gastón López in the post. He is always remembered on social networks for being a partner of Wanda Nara, who later ended up married to one of his best friends at the time: Mauro Icardi.

Will there be revenge on Daniela’s part?