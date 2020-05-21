Maxi Iglesias continues unavoidably associated for many with his character of Cabano, the handsome and rebellious high school student whom the actor played in the series ‘Physics or Chemistry’, and who immediately made him the boy from the folders of thousands of teenagers in our country. However, Almost a decade ago, the man from Madrid said goodbye to that role, and since then some things that remain the same but many others have changed.

What seems to remain unchanged is the physical attractiveness of the interpreter, which he boasts in the latest issue of Rísbel Magazine, for which he has starred a high-voltage photo shoot that Valero Rioja signs and that includes several posados ​​in which he appears totally naked under the shower. But regardless of his status as a sex symbol, the actor’s career has evolved in recent years to a quite satisfactory place.

Valero Rioja (Rísbel Magazine)

The artist’s last work is the series ‘Valeria’, the adaptation of the successful novels by Elísabet Benavent that premiered only a few weeks ago on Netflix, and in which Iglesias plays Víctor, the mysterious man who crosses the path of the protagonist to turn upside down his love life. AND his ‘last minute’ performance (The actor was hired when part of the production had already been filmed, replacing the Argentine Benjamin Alfonso) He has completely convinced the fans of the books.

But Iglesias is well aware that he still has to fight over and over against prejudice and stereotypes. “You have to constantly fight against that handicap of having to prove that I am more than that handsome teenager that I played when I was 17 “, he refers in his interview with the magazine.” When a 17-year-old boy has had the opportunity to work on television, in a hit series like ‘FoQ’, and on top with a privileged physique, the usual thing was that I was pigeonholed in the group ‘this boy is stupid’ “, remember.

In fact, the actor confesses that during that time it ended up feeling like “a commercial claim”. Getting out of that label was expensive, but Iglesias seems to have succeeded. Furthermore, as he assures himself, today, “we just have to open Instagram to see the number of handsome boys in the world!”. Very focused on his professional development, the interpreter has another project pending release, ‘Desaparecidos’, a production by Mediaset España that will be seen soon on Amazon Prime Video.