Maxi Iglesias and Stephanie Cayo are the couple of the moment

Spanish actor and model Maxi Iglesias is dating singer and actress Stephanie Cayo, together they have rediscovered love.

After Maxi Iglesias and Stephanie Cayo shared credits in the movie “Backpackers”, they uncovered their romance and since then they have been seen together at different events and on some of their dates.

One of the most recent times in which they have shown their love in public happened a few days ago when the couple was in Ibiza to watch the sunset while chatting and hugging each other wisely.

Until a few months ago, Stephanie was married to businessman Chad Campbell, who is currently a hotel consultant and has developed his own brand of coffee. The couple got married in 2018 in Cartagena, Colombia and the last time they were married was in February.

For his part, Maximiliano has been very reserved about his relationships, so seeing him with Stephanie has caused a sensation. On Instagram they had shared photos with their co-stars in “Backpackers” but they had not been seen in a romantic plan until now.