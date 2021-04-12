Maxi Gómez is exposed to a minimum of two sanction matches

04/12/2021

Act. At 11:21 CEST

The Valencia player Maxi Gomez he is exposed to a harsh sanction by the Competition Committee after his expulsion in the clash against Real Sociedad. Red card that the Madrid referee Valentin pizarro collected as follows in the arbitration report:

+ In minute 78 the player (22) Gomez Gonzalez, Maximiliano he was expelled for the following reason: Addressing me in the following terms as a sign of contempt: “your mother’s shell.”

We will now see what position the disciplinary body adopts. If he considers this offense as serious, the Valencia player is exposed to a minimum of four games according to Article 94 regarding insults or injurious attitudes. It literally says the following:

“Insulting, offending or addressing in abusive terms or attitudes to the main referee, assistants, fourth referee, directors or sports authorities, unless it constitutes a more serious offense, will be sanctioned with suspension from four to twelve games & rdquor ;.

There is also the possibility that it is considered as contempt, as the referee himself describes it in his minutes. In this case, he is exposed to two or three encounters according to Article 117 of the Disciplinary Code regarding attitudes of contempt and which says the following:

“Addressing the referees, managers or sports authorities in terms or with attitudes of contempt or disregard provided that the action does not constitute a more serious offense, will be sanctioned with suspension of two to three games or for a period of up to one month & rdquor ;.

There are precedents that favor the Uruguayan. In 2015, the then Barcelona player was sanctioned with two games for using the same expression to address From the Cerró Grande. Two years before too Damian Suarez, then from Getafe, was sanctioned in an identical way for the use of this expression in a Getafe – Elche.