Beauty stylist Max Weber participated in the live on Thursday (21) on Instagram of “They on the Red Carpet” and gave several tips and makeup tricks for you to always get it right. He talked about dark circles, which concealer to choose, how to apply lipstick, eyeshadow and more. “For every occasion there is a type of product,” said the expert, who made more than 300 magazine covers and lost count of how many fashion shows he worked on.

Max Weber (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

It also revealed a magic trick to stretch the skin without plastic surgery and remembered that moisturizer is the best ally for mature skin. And, answering a question from Arlindo Grund, he said that men can wear makeup on a daily basis. “A concealer works miracles,” he said. “Everything starts with the soul, goes through the bones and then reaches the skin”, he reflected.

Naomi Campbell, 50 years old today, made up by Max Weber for RG magazine (Reproduction)

Check out Max Weber’s tips below and, if you want to know even more, sign up for the online make-up course that he will give on June 8, for R $ 150. In the program, there are geometry techniques and calculations to get to know your face; skin care; analysis and preparation; getting to know sponges and brushes, as well as showing how to use moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, powders, lashes and false eyelashes, shadows, blush, mouth contour pencils and highlighter. More information on his instagram (@maxwbertotalbeauty).

See his advice and the full interview by clicking on the link at the end.

Man and makeup

To answer the question that Arlindo Grund sent, on whether a man can wear makeup on a daily basis, said that “everything starts with the soul, with the skeleton and then, comes the skin”. For him, the important thing is corrective and also mask in the eyes. “It works miracles. Makeup is not just a product that you put on your face. All you have in your surroundings is makeup.”

Dark Circles

“Before, lipsticks like orange were used in dark circles and red ones were used by men who wanted to hide their beards. But lipstick is very moisturizing. Today there are very good products. To choose the best concealer for your skin, it must be the color of the inside of your arm, where you get less sun, because the important thing is to lighten the skin of the region, to illuminate and give volume. The eye area is a hole, because there is no bone. The yellow concealer on a pink skin is wrong. And you can’t overdo the use of the product either “, he said. After the live, he remembered saying that the green concealer is great for correcting pimples and redness.

Base x concealer

“The concealer and the foundation are the same things. The foundation is liquid and the concealer is thicker. If you don’t like foundation, you have to have two concealers. Otherwise, it is good to have a foundation and lighter concealer. If we do the makeup an entire face in one color, the body is in another color and it looks like we are wearing a mask.

Max Weber putting makeup on Juliana Paes for Vogue editorial and cover (Disclosure)

Mature skin

“Mature skin is great, because the person will be more experienced, accepting himself more and will not automatically need so many products. In the areas where the face does gymnastics, those that have more movement, such as the forehead, eyes, mouth area , neck, not much should be used. This is because the skin moves, which helps to gather the products in this area. That is, it is not that it cracked, but there was a lot of product together. ” .

Day by day

“For every occasion, there has to be a type of product. On a daily basis, it is better to have only foundation and concealer. In areas with a lot of shine, the powder is ideal to remove the shine. The feature is good for a wedding, a party, because it helps not reflect the light of the place and the photos too much. But the best product for mature skin is a good moisturizer, and one that is oily. Any product for the eyes, neck and more dry areas has to be oily to further moisturize your skin. You must also invest in a good dermatologist to indicate the best product for your skin. “

Primer

“The choice of primer depends a lot on the use that the person wants to give. It is best to take a photo before your face to see the skin and then choose the best product. If you want a radiant effect, you cannot buy a primer that is drying If a drying agent, it cannot be a shiny one. The product can be applied before or after the base. A BB Cream also works as a primer. Some are colored, smooth and even protect. If you have a colored primer, no you need to use the foundation. I’ve already used three types of primer on the runway: one for tanning, one for drying and one for shine. It’s good for smoothing and satin, but if you have good skin, you don’t need any product ” .

Model at Animale 2011 show with eye-catching trick (Photo: Disclosure)

Trick to stretch the skin

“I use a trick to stretch the skin on my face. This is the Mark Traynor brand sticker, which is not sold in Brazil. You put the sticker with tape on the side of the face, but close to the hair root, to hide it With the tape attached, the person stretches as long as he wants. The wire must be pulled until the desired effect is obtained and then he does the same thing on the other side. It highlights the eyes and the mouth “. The product was used in the 2011 Animale fashion show, which had an oriental inspiration.

Contour

“To make the outline, I always use beige and brown, to start, making a sketch of the face. You have to know the shape of the face first. Then fill it with the color you want. You have to know the type of life, the type of work and who the person wants to be. To make the contour, you must draw an imaginary diagonal line from the tip of the mouth to the top of the ear and then make the division smoothly, with a large brush, with brown or with the color of the blush. If the person has a very thin face or a small chin, there is no need to emphasize the contour. It is also nice to leave the eye more pulled up, thinking of a diagonal line from the nose to the tip of the eyes, then you can make the contour by pulling upwards . The blush should be applied over the cheekbone, when the person smiles. “

Bigger eyes

“To increase the eyes, one must calculate the height from the eye to the eyebrow. In the middle of this space, when the skin is very smooth, like the oriental ones, there is no concave. To create volume in this region, draw a line in the middle with brown eyeshadow and flat brush. You draw this line and pull a tail to the outside. Depending on the time, you can use black eyeshadow, to emphasize more. “

Base x shadow

“It is always good to pass the foundation before the eyeshadow, otherwise it may smudge. I always take the brush, put it in the shade, remove the excess in my hand and then put it in my eyes.”

Max Weber’s powerful make for magazine (Personal Collection)

Eyeliner

“When passing eyeliner, the light of the place should be kept in mind. When the person looks up, he gains area, when he lowers, he loses. If you want to highlight the eyeliner, you have to pass more than what is seen close up. very thin line and the eyelid falls on top, it will hide. The tip is to draw with your face and eyes high, with your eyebrow up. When you lower your eyes, check if anything is missing and complement if necessary. better and draw the outer part more, because the skin doesn’t fall in that region. “

Eyebrows

“Eyebrows, for me, are like a person’s fingerprint. Each one has a different shape. To clean the eyebrows at home, it is best to move from the middle outwards, removing only the excess hair. To measure the eyebrow, three lines are drawn, starting from the nose, one goes to the inside, the other to the middle and the last, to the outer corner. From there, remove the hair only from the middle to the outside and between the two eyebrows if there is a lot of hair in the region. The better is the older the person takes, the less the eyebrow tapers, to look more natural and younger. Young people don’t take off their eyebrows. and strength. When you take a lot, it shows that the person is already an age “.

Max Weber in backstage of fashion show (Personal collection)

Gloss

“If you want to highlight the gloss, the skin must be dry. The gloss will always be fashionable here in Brazil, because it brings the feeling of summer on the beach, Carnival and summer. The gloss can also be used as an illuminator and eyeshadow.”

Fix lipstick

“The more the lipstick has the color extract, the longer it will last. But to fix it, the ideal is to apply the first layer of the product, beat a little powder on top with a sponge, wait for it to dry, beat powder again and then apply the lipstick again. “

Red lipstick

“Bocão is never too much. The cool thing is to have the lip contour pencil also red. If you don’t have it, make the contour with a brush, passing it slowly and feeling the contour of your mouth. But if you don’t have the pencil, you can contour with your own lipstick and brush, go slowly and feel the lip. Lipstick from close up will give an effect and from afar, it will give another. Sometimes, a mouth that is too dark or too red, makes the lips smaller. little bigger, when you go to the party, when you have photos or want to seduce. It may be an inch or two more. Do this test at home and make your lip a little bigger “.

Isabeli Fontana and Max Weber (Personal Collection)

Beware of brushes

“I always use coconut or glycerin detergent, alcohol can also be used, because I use it with several people, so I always have to clean it. But whoever uses the brush just without sharing it with anyone, doesn’t always need to wash it, because it can spoil, the hair starts to fall out. You can wash it once a month “.

Cutting hair in quarantine

“Anyone who wants to cut their hair in the quarantine, has to know the type of cut and hair they have. If it is curly, better not to cut it. If it is straight, divide it in half, pull it forward, lower and cut. If you want to cut, lower , throw down in front and cut to the height you want. If you want in U, separate into two pieces and cut each side. If you want straight, separate and take down in front, lift your neck and cut the ends. better not to cut too short “.

