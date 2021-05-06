Max Verstappen will celebrate his centenary in …

Celebration weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who will contest his 100th F1 Grand Prix with Red Bull Racing

May 5, 2021 (4:20 PM CET)

Max Verstappen celebrates his 100th GP with Red Bull in Spain

This weekend Max Verstappen will contest his 100th F1 Grand Prix with the Red Bull Racing team, thus becoming the fourth driver in the team’s history to reach this number after Mark Webber (129), Sebastian Vettel (113) and Daniel Ricciardo (100).

The victory achieved by Max Verstappen in the 2016 Spanish GP set him several records– The youngest driver to lead a race, the youngest to get on a podium and the youngest driver to win a race. His age was 18 years and 228 days.

Verstappen won in his debut with the Red Bull team at the 2016 Spanish GP

Verstappen, who made his F1 debut at the 2015 Australian GP with Scuderia Toro Rosso, passed Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish GP, becoming the first driver to win a race in his team debut mid-season there. , since I did Juan Manuel Fangio with Mercedes in the 1954 French GP – he had contested the 1953 season and the first two 1954 GPs with Maserati. Fangio made his F1 debut in the first Grand Prix, Great Britain in 1950 with Alfa Romeo.

What’s more, Max Verstappen re-entered the record book. It was last Sunday after the Portuguese GP, sharing the podium with Hamilton and Bottas. It was the fifteenth time that the three had been on an F1 podium, a record, as never before had the same trio taken the top three positions in a race.