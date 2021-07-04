Max Verstappen rules in Austria, ‘Checo’ falls to sixth place

MEXICO CITY.

The Formula 1 world championship leader, Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, increasing his advantage over the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) thanks to this third consecutive victory; while Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) finished in sixth position upon being penalized.

Just in the fourth lap of the test and after a safety car, ‘Checo’ tried to overtake Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) to win second position, however, he left the track and fell to tenth, where he had to battle against the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as the McLaren of Ricciardo.

Leclerc tried to pass the Mexican twice, but the native of Guadalajara did not grant him spaces abroad, however, that pair of maneuvers earned him two penalties of five seconds each, costly situation at the end of the race, since he lost the fifth position he had won on the circuit with the Spanish Carlos Sainz.

Intractable at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, Verstappen claims 15th career victory, 5th in nine races this season. Finnish Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Briton Lando Norris (McLaren) completed the podium ahead of Hamilton, 4th.

The cFormula 1 world championship remains with Max Verstappen as leader with 182 points, followed by Lewis Hamilton with 150 points and ‘Checo’ Pérez with 104 points; while in builders, Red Bull also leads with 286 points for Mercedes’ 242 points.

