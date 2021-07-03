Max Verstappen repeats pole a week later

In the Netherlands, the majority of Dutch people have been on vacation for three days and in accordance with the ‘orange’ color of the Red Bull Ring stands and the motorhomes parked in the vicinity, all of them have moved in droves with their orange ‘Max we are back’ t-shirts ‘(Max, we are back) and his red, white and blue flags (the rood-wit-blauw) to follow his idol Max Verstappen as one who makes a pilgrimage to Zandvoort. In return ‘Mad Max’ has offered them a new pole, their fourth of the year and third in a row, although without the expected recital in Q3 for the Austrian Grand Prix, the second of the GPs that are held on the circuit owned by Red Bull. But his dominance is the preamble to what is set to be his second straight win in 7 days and it doesn’t seem like the Mercedes can remedy it.

The classification was not the pure reflection of the speed of a lap at the Red Bull Ring due to the strategies with the soft and the medium that the teams have followed, prioritizing, or not, the position of the start according to the strategies for Sunday at a or two stops, except at pole time. But in the case of Verstappen, as he already tackled it in the first of the GPs on Austrian soil and they have chained more kilometers on the same track, he has only confirmed that he has everything in place. He has been the one who has worked the least in free practice and also the one who has made the fewest mistakes, although his last lap in Q3 may have been his only ‘mole’.

The great and unexpected performance of this Q3 has been Lando Norris with the McLaren who has remained only 48 thousandths of the Dutch in a perfect strategy. While Verstappen was quickly thrown on the track by his team for the second attempt in which he did not improve, Norris has hurried perfectly and almost spoiled that third consecutive pole for the Dutchman, his best grid position for the Englishman. And the alarms go off in the Mercedes box when Checo Pérez, third in his best qualy of the year, also sneaks in. Hamilton will complete the second row on the day that its renewal by Mercedes has become known and Bottas falls on the third row, who will be a ‘couple’ with Gasly.

Top five eliminated in Q1 They have been Raikkonen, Esteban Ocón, Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Mazepin, exactly the same ones from the previous Saturday with slight changes of positions except the Haas. With 1’04 ”249 Verstappen has already dominated (compared to 1’04” 4 a week ago) in his first and only spin on the soft side. Fernando Alonso has let the track get rubbery and with his 1’04 ”472 he has provisionally placed third behind Verstappen and Norris in his initial thrown turn and a time just two tenths behind Max that gave the pass easily to Q2 despite that the track was already improving. Carlos Sainz also had the cut assured with his 1’04 ”596, but even so he has come out again with a new set of softs without improving his time but passing sixth.

The five eliminated in Q2 have been Carlos Sainz (by six thousandths with Russell, first time for a Williams), Leclerc, Ricciardo, Alonso and Giovinazzi. Here has started the announced strategies to play the qualy with the middle, the first to uncover it have been the Red Bulls with Checo Pérez (1’04 ”554) and then Mercedes, Ferrari, Toro Rosso and McLaren have also followed. Verstappen has already uncovered with his 1’04 ”208 keeping Hamilton (at 0” 293) and the others at bay, the first of the rest Norris and his 1’04 ”483. After the first attack the two Ferraris and Alonso were out of the cut (Carlos 11º and Fernando 13º), the Asturian riding four tenths slower than in his stratospheric lap in Q3.

For the second attempt the Ferraris stayed with the media, Alonso again a soft game. Fernando had been improving by flying in the first two sectors when Vettel screwed up his time by making a stopper between 9 and 10, an error by the team of not warning the German that although he has apologized and it has cost him a three-seat penalty (from 8th to 11th on the grid) it cost Fernando a good result. Irreproducible the radio intervention of the very angry Asturian, totally understandable. Starting P 11 for Carlos Sainz – later he won a place due to the suspension of Vettel – who has touched that top-10 with the tips of his fingers until Russell has taken it from him in extremis by six thousandths. Ahead Verstappen with the media has scored a 1’03 ”927, three tenths better than Hamilton.

For the fight for pole they have remained Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Gasly, Norris, Pérez, Vettel, Tsunoda, Stroll, and Russell. More than a fight, it has been a Verstappen recital cheered by his aroused fans and here already everyone with soft, no surprises. In his first attempt Verstappen has already dropped to 1’03 ”720, 0” 238 better than Norris who has messed with the McLaren in the battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, with Hamilton at 0 ”294 and Bottas already at 0” 329 . A week ago it was 1’03 ”841 that the Dutchman credited for taking pole, who is not showing a single crack on Austrian soil.

For the second round he was the first to leave to avoid unpleasant surprises, but he almost took it just the opposite. Mad Max has not improved, but both Mercedes have slipped a monumental Lando Norris (1’03 ”768) but also Checo Pérez (1’03” 990) while neither Hamilton nor Bottas have improved on their last lap either.

Behind them Gasly, Tsunoda, Vettel, Russell and Stroll and waiting for what Race Direction determines with those who have run slowly at the end of Q2 and who have been called to testify, including Bottas and Carlos Sainz as well as Vettel. Finally only the German has been sanctioned with three places