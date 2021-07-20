Max Verstappen has left the hospital after the accident with Hamilton

Max Verstappen it’s okay. Several hours after the accident he suffered on the first lap of the Great Britain Grand Prix, the Dutchman reported that he had left the hospital.

The championship leader collided with Lewis Hamilton at the entrance to Copse, in an incident that sent his Red Bull hitting a wall of tires at high speed. Although he was able to get out of the wreckage of his car, he was later treated by the circuit medical team. After the first examinations, the team decided to take him to the hospital for further checks and as a precaution.

At 10 p.m. local Sunday, Verstappen announced that he could leave the Nuneaton hospital, near Silverstone, where he had been admitted, leaving the place in good health.

“Discharged from the hospital after all controls were correct. Thank you all for the messages and best wishes,” the Red Bull driver posted on social media as the team confirmed the departure in a press release. of its member of the hospital.

Red Bull Racing had said after the race that his pilot did not lose consciousness after his accident, but that he was stunned after an impact measured in 51 forces G. Jos Verstappen later confirmed that his son suffered several bruises and was sore in the shoulder, but left the spectacular accident without major injuries.

Max Verstappen had given a first information at the end of the day, taking the opportunity to express his annoyance at the behavior of Lewis Hamilton for his “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior”.

The seven-time world champion, after first calling for calm due to the “strong emotions” behind the competition, which drew criticism from Christian Horner, director of Red Bull Racing, reacted at the end of the night on his social networks.

“This day reminds us of the dangers of this sport,” wrote Lewis Hamilton. “I send my best wishes to Max, who is an incredible competitor. I am happy to know that he is doing well. I will always run strong, but always fairly. My team showed courage and perseverance. It is a dream to win in front of my audience.”

It should be remembered that the stewards held Hamilton responsible for the Silverstone accident, giving him a ten-second penalty that did not prevent him from heading to victory.

