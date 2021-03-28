Max Verstappen fights like never before, Lewis Hamilton wins like always in a controversial ending

Very lively, exciting and controversial race. The Bahrain Grand Prix has kicked off this 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Cup with what looked like it could be the perfect opportunity for Red Bull Racing to show their stripes. However, everything began to go wrong from the beginning and the end, surrounded by a very bitter aftertaste for Max Verstappen, ended with a new triumph for Lewis Hamilton, a good performance for the debutants and especially for Tsunoda, as well as the abandonment of Fernando. Alonso to debut his stage with Alpine.

The start of the first race of the year was going to be postponed. Checo Pérez saw his RB16B turn off on the warm-up lap when the cars already lined up the last meters of the second sector. The Mexican would finally be able to reset the car again and be able to reach the pit lane with the aim of starting from there. When the traffic light finally went out it was the Nikita Mazepin accident the one that altered the start, forcing the safety car to leave and giving Checo Pérez the opportunity to stop in the pits to make his stop and change the tires.

The Russian, who suffered numerous spins throughout the weekend, also lost control of the car without any contact with another driver, while Mick Schumacher also suffered a spin in the relaunch that fortunately for the German did not lead to damage the second of the HAAS. Pierre Gasly’s career was also practically ruined after the front wing of the Frenchman’s AlphaTauri was damaged in one touch. Gasly would go to the back of the group and Tsunoda remained as the main defender of those from Faenza, very excited on Saturday after the great times made by their two drivers.

Nor did Max Verstappen have them all with him. The Dutchman spent much of the start complaining of problems with the accelerator, something that later pointed to a failure in the rear differential that did not prevent the Red Bull from leading the test until the first pit stop, at which point Hamilton would advance his I would change the tires and ride the hard compound to lead qualifying for much of the event.

Arrived at lap 33, Fernando Alonso’s Alpine A521 became the second abandonment of the Bahrain Grand Prix, confirming that the Asturian had brake problems and that he had finally lost all power at the rear axle, which made the option to continue unfeasible. It was not the start dreamed of by the two-time Formula 1 World Champion, but at least during the first laps of the race he had managed to stand up to teams called to share that middle zone, including Aston Martin.

Already when the race was focused on determining the winner, with Verstappen dangerously close behind Lewis Hamilton, we were faced with a new accident between Sebastian Vettel and Esteban Ocon, after the German hit the Frenchman on the finish straight when there was little else the Alpine rider could do. The action was to be investigated later, although both cars could continue in the race behind the two Alfa Romeos and ahead of George Russell’s Williams.

The final fireworks were missing, with Verstappen clawing from half a second to half a second the difference With the British Mercedes-AMG, it would not take long for Red Bull to jump on top of Lewis, who was trying to defend himself as much as possible by taking advantage of Antonio Giovinazzi’s slipstream. The duel seemed to be decided in turn number 4, the right-hand corner, in which Max launched the attack, but it went too wide, touching the loophole of asphalt with all four wheels and leading the team to ask Verstappen to relinquish the position to Hamilton so as not to be penalized.

The Dutchman would try to the end, although the result seemed the same as always. Victory number 96 for Lewis Hamilton and first leader of the World Championship, while Max took second place and the point of the fastest lap. It would certainly be controversial, since throughout the race, both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had made great use of the limits of that curve and it was only after a complaint from Verstappen on the radio when he was warned about these actions by his rivals, when from the Mercedes wall they warned Lewis not to continue doing it.

For Red Bull the result could seem disappointing, all despite the fact that Sergio Pérez managed to complete a great comeback from the pit-lane to fifth position, behind in this case Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris, while Charles Leclerc, in the sixth, it was the first Ferrari, followed by two great premieres by Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz with their respective teams. In the case of the Madrilenian, a touch with Lance Stroll at the beginning of the race seemed that it could condition the performance of his car, however, the eighth place to start seemed a good booty after leaving very late.

Wonderful starter from Yuki Tsunoda, ninth and with some spectacular overtaking, such as the one made on Fernando Alonso taking advantage of all the top speed of his car and the great braking capacity against an Alpine that was beginning to limp. Lance Stroll closed the Top10, which has paid like Sebastian Vettel the complicated preseason, while Alfa Romeo is off to a promising start and threatens points in more eventful races having two very reliable pilots on Sundays.

Final ranking – Bahrain GP 2021:

PosPilotCarTurnsTimeDif. 1stone Lewis HamiltonMercedes56-two Max Verstappen Red Bull 560.7450.7453 Valtteri BottasMercedes5637.38337.3834 Lando Norris McLaren 5646.46646.4665 Sergio Perez Red Bull 5652.04752.0476 Charles LeclercFerrari5659.09059.0907 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 561’06.0041’06.0048 Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari561’07.1001’07.1009 Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri 561’25.6921’25.69210 Lance StrollAston Martin561’26.7131’26.713eleven Kimi Raikkonen Alpha Romeo 561’28.8641’28.86412 Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo551 lap13 Esteban OconAlpine551 lap14 George RussellWilliams551 lapfifteen Sebastian VettelAston Martin551 lap16 Mick SchumacherHaas551 lap17 Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri5218 Nicholas LatifiWilliams51 Fernando AlonsoAlpine32 Nikita MazepinHaas0