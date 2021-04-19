Max Verstappen carved out his victory …

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Imola’s career had everything: rain, two security cars, two exits, with a red flag included … Many ingredients that finally gave victory to Max Verstappen, who crossed the line first after 63 laps, followed by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lando Norris (McLaren) and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen’s victory, who started third on the grid, was largely thanks to the overtaking he made on the first lap of the two drivers who preceded him.: Hamilton and Pérez. Hamilton’s “bad luck” just before the red flag – caused by an accident between Bottas and Russell – turned into an epic comeback, taking him from ninth to second place.

45 minutes before the start of the race it started to rain hard through some areas on the Italian circuit of Imola. As the drivers headed towards their respective positions on the grid, they found that in some areas the asphalt was very wet and in others dry. Fernando Alonso lost control of his Alpine and crashed into the protective tiresAlthough he was able to return to the pits to change the nose and he returned to the grid safely on extreme rain tires. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) meanwhile, who started eighth, reported a puncture in one of his rear wheels, while Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), reported brake problems -10º on the grid. In the last position was Yuki tsunodaAfter the accident he suffered in Q1 on Saturday, he did not make a full lap, and in addition, a new power unit and gearbox had to be fitted to his Alpha Tauri.

Alonso crashed into the protections when he was heading to the grid

The temperature at 3 p.m. (CET) was 9 degrees ambient, 17 on the asphalt, it was still raining somewhat, and the probability that it would continue to rain during the race was 80%. The vast majority of riders were on the intermediate rain tires, while only four – Gasly (5th), Ocon (9th), Schumacher (18th) and Mazepin (19th), had the extreme rain tires. Sebastian Vettel started from the pit lane, after his brake problems. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) left the track on the reconnaissance lap, and was able to return to it without problems.

At the start, Verstappen beat his teammate Checo Pérez and Hamilton and was placed first. He even ran into Hamilton, who lost some of the left wing of his Mercedes. From behind, Sainz had climbed from 11th to 7th, and then Stroll overtook him. A few curves later, Leclerc overtook Pérez and was already third behind Verstappen and Hamilton. Fernando Alonso for his part was 16th, while Tsunoda, who started last, was already ranked 14th. Behind, Latifi had an accident when touching Tsunoda and caused the exit of the safety car. Some drivers entered the pits, such as Vettel, while Schumacher lost control of his Haas and crashed into the protective fences, causing damage to the front end, although when he was going to the pits, he found that the pit lane was closed, forcing him to take one more lap.

Race start with Hamilton between the two Red Bulls

After seven laps, the safety car left. Sainz was overtaken by Norris, and shortly thereafter, they both overtook Gasly, placing Sainz in seventh position. Gasly continued to lose positions, while Perez was given a 10-second penalty, when leaving the track and regaining positions lost while the safety car was on the track.

In the lead, and with the driest track, Verstappen marked fast laps and he also did it in other Hamiltons, with a distance between the two of about 4 seconds. Behind them were Leclerc further away, Pérez, Ricciardo, Norris, Ricciardo, while Sainz starred in an outing on the track, although he did not lose seventh position.

The first driver to put on slick tires was Vettel (turn 21), and placed some media. But he would have to go back in: 10 minute penalty for not having his tires ready 5 minutes before starting. Starting on lap 24, Hamilton was getting dangerously close to Verstappen. Shortly after, Sainz overtook Ricciardo and was already sixth.

Verstappen pitted (lap 27) and put on medium tires. Hamilton on the track, was going as fast as he could, to make up time for Red Bull, until he entered a later turn, but his pit stop was slower, it was difficult for them to put his front right wheel. When he took to the track, Hamilton was again second, again he was behind Verstappen.

And what I did not expect happened: Hamilton went off the track and crashed into the protective walls. He was able to get back on the track, but with the front wing dragging him, he made it to the pits and changed the front wing. A few seconds later Bottas accident with Russell, and both out of the race, andRed flag! Verstappen was in the lead, followed by Leclerc, Norris, Pérez, Sainz 5th, Ricciardo, Stroll, Raikkonen, Hamilton 9th… Alonso 12th.

Hamilton had his nose changed after his departure from the track

Bottas and Russell accident on lap 32 that caused the interruption of the race

SECOND DEPARTURE

The race resumed at 4:25 p.m., with 28 laps remaining, and it was made with a launch thrown behind the safety car. Raikkonen went off the track and was overtaken by Hamilton (he was already 8th), and Verstappen also left, but the latter followed first. Lando Norris overtook Leclerc, wearing soft rubber shoes, and placed second behind Verstappen. Alonso regained a position (11th). Pérez spun and dropped from 4th position to 14th. Verstappen was still in the lead, followed by Norris, Leclerc, Sainz was already fourth, while Hamilton had moved up to 6th after beating Stroll. Alonso was already in the points (10th).

Hamilton went “like lightning”, and surpassed Ricciardo (round 41); I then had Sainz in my sights, who was shooting in 4th position. Norris, in second position and on soft tires, was acting as a plug, with Leclerc getting closer and closer, followed by Sainz and Hamilton. The Spanish held the stakes of Hamilton, until on lap 49 he surpassed him. The Mercedes was fourth, and his target was the other Ferrari, the Leclerc, until a few turns later, he got it; He was already third behind leader Verstappen and Norris. And on lap 60, Hamilton edged out Norris. Verstappen was far away, more than 20 seconds away, victory difficult.

Max Verstappen got the victory, his first this season, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz: Fernando Alonso crossed the finish line eleventh, out of the points.

Emilia Romagna GP podium, with Verstappen, Hamilton and Norris

Classification (63 laps):

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 ​​Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22,000 3 Lando Norris McLaren 23,702 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25,579

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27,0366 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 51,220 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 51,909 8 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 52,818 9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’04,773 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’05,704

11 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’06.56112 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’07.151 13 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’13.184 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas

Retired: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), George Russell (Williams) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams)