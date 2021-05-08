Max Verstappen ahead of everything …

The Mercedes led the times on Friday, while on Saturday in free practice Max Verstappen was the fastest. Carlos Sainz qualified 4th and Fernando Alonso 11th

May 8, 2021 (13:10 CET)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fastest in FP3

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Great equality between the pilots, with the first 14 placed in one second. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was the only driver to go down to 1 minute and 17 seconds, stopping the clock at 1’17 ”835. Behind, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) qualified, followed by the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, 0.5 seconds behind Verstappen. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) qualified fifth ahead of Norris, Gasly, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Pérez, with Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 11th.

Another sunny day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with an ambient temperature of 23 degrees and 37 on the asphalt. Fernando Alonso was the first to hit the track, and he did it with the medium compound, something that other drivers copied. When they started to place the soft, the two Ferraris took the top two positions, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton was the last to leave his garage, and he did so when 24 minutes had passed, equipped with a new set of softs. It was then that his teammate Valtteri Bottas, rose to the first position, and was followed by Max Verstappen with some means. Until Hamilton, midway through the session, was already first (1’18 ”304), later dropping his time further (1’18” 117). They were followed by Bottas, Verstappen -the first with mediums-, Leclerc, Sainz 5th, Giovinazzi, Gasly, Pérez… Alonso 19th with the medium tire.

All the drivers went to their respective garages to fit new tires. Carlos Sainz, with a new set of softs, was placed second behind Hamilton, until his teammate Charles Leclerc snatched that position, also with new softs. Hamilton also put in new tires, but could not improve his time, although he was still first. His teammate Bottas, aborted his lap and returned to the pits.

The two Red Bull drivers fitted the soft tires last, as did Alonso; they had only used the media. And Max Verstappen set the best time (1’17 ”835), the first to go down to 1’17”. Alonso for his part was placed tenth to 8 tenths of Verstappen.

In the last five minutes there was a lot of activity on the track, while Max Verstappen decided not to go out again. His time had been unbeatable and he was already clear about his strategy for qualifying. Lewis Hamilton qualified second, followed by Leclerc, Sainz, Bottas, Norris, Gasly, Ricciardo… with Alonso in 11th position.

The qualification will start at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP3:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11v. 1’17.835 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 14 1’18.070 0.235 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 17 1’18.308 0.473

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 18 1’18.410 0.5755 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 15 1’18.423 0.588 6 Lando Norris McLaren 14 1’18.494 0.659 7 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 17 1’18.535 0.700 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 21 1’18.582 0.747 9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 18 1’18.597 0.762 10 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 16 1’18.606 0.771

11 Fernando Alonso Alpine 18 1’18.662 0.82712 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 21 1’18.673 0.838 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 15 1’18.700 0.865 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 1’18.877 1.042 15 George Russell Williams 17 1’19.005 1.170 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 19 1’19.214 1.379 17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 18 1’19.363 1.528 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 16 1’19.392 1.557 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 17 1’19.999 2.164 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 15 1’20.237 2.402