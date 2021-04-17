Max Sherzer made history after flirting with 3,000 strikeouts in MLB

The pitcher for the Washington Nationals, Max scherzer, made history by flirting with 3,000 strikeouts at the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Through the game of the Arizona Diamondbakcs and the Washington Nationals, Max scherzer He pitched seven run-free innings with 10 strikeouts and just two hits.

With his 10th strikeout he reached 2,807 career strikeouts to outrun Cy young, who has 2,806. The award for pitchers of the year is called “Cy young”In honor of this former player, who was one of the best pitchers in MLB history.

Additionally, only Max Scherzer, Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens have pitched more than 99 games of more than 10 strikeouts.

No doubt Max scherzer is among the three best pitchers in the MLB in the past 10 years, only he and Kershaw have been able to win three Cy Youngs. Plus, Scherzer has won it in both major leagues.