Max Scherzer surpasses Mike Mussina’s all-time strikeout record

The star of the mound of Washington Nationals, Max scherzer continues to elevate his career from an immortal future to the Hall of Fame Big leagues, who left this Wednesday a great picture of him in the history of the MLB, positioning himself as the twenty-first pitcher with the most strikeouts of all time, after beating Baltimore Orioles legend Mike Mussina.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, the product of a very stellar departure by Max scherzer, he dominated the ninth of the San Luis Cardinals at will in a stupendous six-round performance, where he managed to mix nine strikeouts, allowing himself to climb to the position of twenty-one of the most strikeouts of all time in the history of the game. MLB.

On his arrival at the mound this Wednesday, the iconic Max scherzer held in his statistics the mark of 2,808 strikeouts in his career as a pitcher of the MLB, then holding the record of nine strikeouts in the aforementioned game, which were possible for him to reach 2,817 strikeouts for life, overshadowing the 2,813 chocolates of the Hall of Fame, Mike Mussina, to occupy the twenty-first seed among strikeouts of the history of Big leagues.

Product of such a masterful performance, Max scherzer He can also enter the position number 20 of greater strikeouts in the history of MLB, who after reaching 2,817 chocolates in his career as a pitcher, would be only about 15 to reach the 2,832 of Mickey Lolich in the aforementioned historical position.

Max scherzer, who has had four starts in the season start of MLB, registers a surprising 0.47 ERA in his last three games, this being an ear blow to the campaign that seeks to film the star of the Washimgton Nationals.