Max Scherzer supports one substance and sends message to MLB

Ace of the Washington Nationals, Max Scherzer, gave his point of view on that use of sticky substances that are being used by certain pitchers in baseball of the Big leagues (MLB), where he supports only one substance: pine tar.

The office of MLB will dictate penalties to those pitchers who use said sticky substances to improve their performance on the mound, which is why Max scherzer gave his point of view and spoke of the desire to allow certain substances to be used to help prevent errant fastballs in the batters’ heads.

“This has been going on for decades, guys using substances as a tactic. Hitters want pitchers to use tackles. We don’t want to see balls flying to our heads, ”he said. Max Scherzer.

Scherzer mentioned pine tar among the substances he would endorse for pitchers to use in the MLB, This is because it is one of the most common in baseball and does not cause any kind of discomfort to other players and less to fans.

“Teams have been bad actors in this, trying to find ways to create substances that go beyond pine tar to try to really influence the spin speed, rather than trying to use a substance to keep the ball from slips out of the pitcher’s hands, “he added Scherzer.

It should be noted that the name of Scherzer appeared on the list of the former Angels employee who created and dispatched a group of great pitchers from the MLB a goo for a long time in the best baseball in the world.

The three Cy Young Award winner believes there is a solution to the foreign substance problem, if all parties involved can reach a consensus on what should and should not be allowed in baseball baseball. Big leagues.

“The players should have a say in this. Unfortunately, I don’t think we will. It just seems like MLB going to do what they want with this, “he said.

Here is the report:

“Point in case: Austin Voth. He’s got a broken nose. You can look at him every single day right now and think: Do we want more of that, or less of that?” Max Scherzer addresses his injured teammate in his case for pitchers to use pine tar. https://t.co/LGdOcUnueK – Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 15, 2021

The comments of the best pitcher of the Nationals come amid the concern of all the Big leagues on the use of foreign substances by pitchers to improve performance.