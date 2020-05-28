If played, the 2020 season of Big leagues It will be atypical in many respects, among which the very probable absence of fans in the stands stands out, a situation that would considerably decrease the income of a League characterized by giving stratospheric wages to its stars.

Therefore, the commissioner’s office has entered into an arduous negotiation with the Players Association (MLBPA) to reduce their salaries and with it the economic impact of the crisis caused by the coronavirus; On March 26, there was a first agreement, but MLB He wants more and he already ran into the first obstacle: Max Scherzer.

On their social networks, the star pitcher of the Nationals, who is also part of the executive subcommittee of MLBPArejected the proposal that the Big Top it issued Wednesday, in which it suggested a second salary adjustment based on scales – which will affect the highest paid the most.

“After discussing the latest advancements with the rest of the players, there is no need to commit to MLB on more compensatory reductions, “he wrote.

Some reports indicate that these words caused concern in Rob manfred, coming from a three-time winner of the Cy Young and current champion of the majors, whose media influence is considerably greater than that of other characters who have spoken.

“We had previously negotiated a pay cut in the distributed wages version, and there is no justification for accepting a second cut, based on the information the association has received,” the launcher continued.

In case your figure alone wasn’t enough, Scherzer he said “happy to hear other players expressing the same point of view”, while throwing a straight line towards the administration of the League: “The economic strategy of MLB it would change completely if all the documentation were to become public domain. ”

Regardless of the provisional format they adopt, the Big leagues they plan the Opening day for July 4, but the disagreement with its protagonists could postpone it once again and force a – and probably – decrease in the number of games.

