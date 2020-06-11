Max Scherzer He is known for being one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, for several weeks also for being the fiercest voice of the players in the dispute that they have with the owners over the proposed salary adjustments.

The season of MLB like all the leagues in the world it had to be paused due to the pandemic of coronavirus, which attracted great problems that cannot yet be narrowed.

“Some owners have mentioned that having a team is not very profitable from earnings,” he tweeted. Scherzer “Do you know what other company is not very profitable in NET? Amazon ”.

With MLB and the players union still disagrees over a financial deal, Scherzer he pointed to the financial benefits that owners are claiming during ongoing labor negotiations.

MLB if you gave that they will lose 640 thousand dollars for each game behind closed doors because 40% of the income is linked to the fans. The union disputes these figures, but claims it has not been given the data it needs to make a full assessment.

Earlier this week, the owner of the St. Louis Cardinals, Bill Dewitt Jr., discussed the problem of cash flow between teams.

“The industry is not very profitable, to be honest,” he said. DeWitt at 590TheFan in St. Louis on Tuesday. “And I think they (the players) understand it. They think the owners are hiding profits. There has been a little bit of mistrust there. It is a zero sum game. They have by far the best offer of any player in any sport.”

The league itself doesn’t make much money. I think there is a perception that we hoard money and take money and everything is sitting in a pile that we have raised over the years. Well, it isn’t. Because no one anticipated a pandemic. No one expects to have to draw on the reservations of the past. Each team has to find a way to plug the hole. “

