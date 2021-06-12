Max Muncy withdrew due to injury for the second time in June

Los Angeles first baseman Dodgers, Max muncy exited Friday’s game after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the MLB.

Through the first game of the Texas Rangers series and Los Angeles DodgersMax Muncy hit his 14th home run of the season, however, he was replaced by Albert Pujols after stiffening on the right side.

At the beginning of the month, Dodgers they had problems with Max muncy Due to sustaining an ankle injury that kept him on hold for several days of play, he soon reappeared in the lineup.

Here the report:

Max Muncy leaves game with right side tightness https://t.co/HkqECo230L – NBC Sports EDGE Baseball (@NBCSEdgeBB) June 12, 2021

Max muncy has been one of the most timely hitters of the Dodgers in this season despite several injuries that have delayed him day by day in the MLB, is among the leaders in walks obtained and continues to be a jewel in defense.