Max Muncy walk off recipe and MLB All-Star perreo

The first half of the MLB season is over and Max muncy managed to finish it in the best possible way: with a tremendous walk-off hit that left the Dodgers as the second best record in the entire Major League National Division.

Los Angeles Dodgers They have had a bumpy first half, with many problems pitching and little gunfire at bat. And although the problems on the mound continue, with several important absences such as Dustin May (due to injury) or Trevor Bauer (due to legal problems), in recent days things have gone a little better for Dave Roberts. At least on the offensive.

One of the main culprits is the red-haired third baseman Max Muncy, who today dispatched himself with a tremendous walk-off homer to close this first half of the MLB season with victory.

Muncy, who will also be participating in the All-Star as one of the guests of Dodgers, he celebrated it with one of the tastiest perreos of the year.

Max Muncy with the bat flip of the season He absolutely annihilates one into the parking lot, proceeds to take a few seconds to admire his tank and then does the no-look toss Take notes, kids pic.twitter.com/FwJ0wF5A79 – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 12, 2021