Max Muncy deposited it in the sea to a former partner

The left handed Max muncy he deposited it in the sea to his old teammate Scott Kazmir against the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

The San Francisco Giants Stadium and the Pirttburs Pirates Stadium are the only teams that have the sea hovering behind their gardens. Several seasons ago when Madison Bumgarner was playing for the Giants, Max muncy He sent it to the sea and then I dogged him and they exchanged a few words.

After about 3 years ahead, Max muncy He did the same, but this time against a southpaw and without exchanging words with him, who is a veteran in the MLBand they shared dressing rooms in 2015.

Here the video:

Go get it out of where? pic.twitter.com/b45fCWmNBY – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 22, 2021

We are talking about a veteran who has played for the Angels Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletes, Anaheim Angels, Cleveland Indians and now with the San Francisco Giants. Scott Kazmir, 6 feet, 37 years old and 12 of them in the MLB, was throwing the fastball at 90-93 miles, impressing the San Francisco Giants.