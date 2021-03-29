Max Homa wins the Genesis Invitational and Rahm finishes fifth

02/22/2021 at 03:55 CET

Efe

The American Max Homa was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Genesis Invitational, of the PGA Tour, after beating his compatriot Tony Finau in a second hole of the playoffs, after having both completed the fourth round tied with the sum of 272 strokes (-12) .

Homa, a native of Los Angeles, achieved his fourth professional title, his second on the PGA Tour, having won the first on May 5, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The new champion of the tournament, which was played at the Riviera Country Club, in Pacific Palisades (California), got into the fight for the title by completing the fourth round with a signed card of 66 strokes (-5) after having been perfect throughout the tour.

Better was Finau, who achieved a record of eight birdies, but committed a bogey in the 15th that in the end was going to cost him to reach the tiebreaker with Homa.

Both began the playoff on par 4 of hole 10 which was what they did to go to hole 14 with a par of three and there Homa covered it with three impacts, while Finau made a bogey that cost him to run out of what would have been his second PGA Tour title.

Finau was looking to end a five-year winless drought dating back to the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. Since then, Finau has achieved 36 top-10 finishes and 20 top-five finishes, but no titles.

Homa hit the ball just over ten feet on the green and missed his birdie putt. But Finau, whose tee shot found the left bunker, couldn’t make his putt to save par. The new champion succeeded Australian Adam Scott, winner in 2020.

The Spanish Jon Rahm made his best run by signing a 66-stroke card (-5) that allowed him to add 277 (-7) and finished in fifth place, which he shared with the Norwegian Viktor Hovland and the English Matthews Fitzpatrick after climbing 13 positions in the classification.

Rahm, who had saved the third round at the beginning of the Sunday session, had been suspended on Saturday due to lack of light, with the pair of 72 strokes, he found his best touch at the beginning of the fourth.

The second best player in the world, who consolidates his position, made seven birdies and made two bogeys on holes 8 and 14, which prevented him from having fought for the fourth place that was won by Australian Cameron Smith.