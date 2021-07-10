Max Holloway reveals he was the reserve fighter in UFC 264 main event

The light Rafael Dos Anjos was available to UFC as the reserve fighter of the main fight between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor at UFC 264, which takes place tonight at Las Vegas. But, Max Holloway could have been in that place.

The former featherweight champion claimed he was scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez on UFC Vegas 31, when he suffered an injury and could not continue on the card. Besides that, Holloway He said that he also lost the chance to be the reserve fighter for tonight’s event, in case of a possible loss.

Notice

“Many of you didn’t know, but you had me as a substitute for the main event. Hardly anyone knew. I was going to lose weight first, weigh myself and see what would happen. Ultimately, the UFC loves to play. One day you think you are going to fight one, but the next day you are already fighting another “, he counted Holloway moments before weighing UFC 264.

Coincidentally, Holloway already faced Poirier Y Mcgregor in the octagon. The Hawaiian faced the Dustin, but was finalized by the former interim champion in UFC 143. A year later, he faced “The Notorious”, but lost by unanimous decision in UFC Boston of 2013.

Seven years after its debut, “Blessed” as he is nicknamed, he had the chance to avenge his negative result in front of Dustin Poirier, by the interim belt of the lightweight in UFC 236, but lost again, by unanimous decision.

Advertisement