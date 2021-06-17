Max Holloway injured; Fight with Yair Rodriguez is postponed

Max Holloway | Image: AP Photo / Jose Juarez

The obstacles do not stop appearing for the return to the octagon of Yair Rodriguez.

ESPN Deportes reported Thursday morning that the Mexican’s fight with Max holloway has been postponed due to injury to the latter.

Notice

At this point, the severity of the Hawaiian’s ailment is unknown.

Rodriguez, number three in the ranking, has not seen action since October 2019, the date on which he defeated by unanimous decision Jeremy stephens in a rematch fight.

Holloway, meanwhile, bounced back from a series of defeats to Alexander Volkanovski with a tremendous performance against Calvin kattar in the UFC on ABC 1.

There are not many details for now, but it is quite likely that the return of Miesha Tate to sport whatever ends up headlining the billboard on July 17.

The former Bantamweight champion faces Marion reneau in what will be the retirement fight for the 42-year-old veteran.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

