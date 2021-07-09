Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley to be Orlando Magic’s new coach

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks assistant until now Jamahl mosley is the clear favorite to be the next coach of Orlando Magic. After nine consecutive years reaching the playoffs, this year they were left out after trading their stars Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. Now, they are looking to start a new project again.

Mosley has been Rick Carlisle’s assistant for the last 7 years at the Dallas Mavericks and has had a great connection with Luka Doncic, who went on to say a few months ago about him that “he has what it takes to be a head coach.”