Although the resumption of the season is still to be seen, some teams are already planning what will happen to them in the next. Just as the Chicago Bulls are looking for GM and the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a coach, in Dallas they thought of something even bigger to honor the greatest legend in the history of the Mavericks.

In addition to preparing the ceremony for the removal of the Dirk Nowitzki For the first home game of the next season, Marc Cuban and his team also aimed to build a statue of the German, which would be unveiled the same day. The figure would have Dirk in his famous one-legged throwing pose that has made him so popular and has been his trademark over time.

However, with the world stopped by the coronavirus crisis, Marc Cuban warned that “this has clearly stopped everything.” The owner of the team added that “the idea is to have a model ready to show in the second game of next season, when we remove his shirt, but we will see how everything evolves.”

Dirk Nowitzki statue unlikely for 2021 #Mavs jersey retirement ceremonyhttps: //t.co/MBn3m5HxQT – Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) April 8, 2020

