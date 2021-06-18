Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle resigns from post

06/18/2021 at 9:08 AM CEST

Gloria Regil – .

The veteran coach Rick Carlisle surprised this Thursday with the announcement, confirmed by the Dallas Mavericks, that he is leaving the position of chief technical officer of the Texan team, without official disclosure of the reasons that led him to make such a decision.

Carlisle, with his resignation, put an end to 13 years in charge of the Mavericks and comes a day after the departure of former president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson, eliminating two of the key figures of the 2010-2011 franchise champion team .

Although at an official level the reasons why Carlisle left office have not transcended, several journalistic sources and players within the team pointed out that the veteran coach did not want to continue supporting the “divism” and the rudeness he had to endure several times during last season by star guard and superstar, Slovenian Luka Doncic.

The tension between Carlisle and the 22-year-old superstar had become increasingly worrying within the Mavs organization, sources said.

Doncic faced Carlisle on various occasions this season, such as making mocking gestures on the court when he disagreed with a decision or yelling at Carlisle in front of assistant coaches and teammates.

That means Dallas needs replacements for both key decision makers ahead of a crucial offseason, the last one for the Mavericks before NBA point guard Luka Doncic begins an expected maximum extension of his rookie contract.

“After several in-person conversations with Mark Cuban (owner) over the last week, I informed him today that I will not be returning as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks“, confirmed Carlisle through a statement offered by the ESPN network. “This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an incredible experience of 13 years working with great people in a big city“.

Carlisle, 61, said it had been an “honor to work together” with various members of the Mavs organization, specifically naming Cuban, Nelson, CEO Cynt Marshall, vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley, assistant manager. CEO Keith Grant and the co-stars. of the 2010-11 championship team, Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd.

“Dallas will always be home, but I’m excited about the next chapter in my coaching career“said Carlisle, who has a career record of 836-689, having coached the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers before coming to Dallas in 2008.

Carlisle, who had been the third-oldest coach in the NBA behind Gregg Popovich of San Antonio and Erik Spoelstra of Miami Heat, had a record of 555-478 during his 13 seasons in Dallas, setting a franchise record of victories.

The veteran coach had a 33-38 postseason record with the Mavericks, who haven’t advanced beyond the first round since their title run 10 years ago.

“I really love Rick Carlisle,” Cuban told ESPN. “He was not only a good coach, but also a friend and confidant. Our relationship was much more than basketball. And I know that will never change.”

According to Cuban, the Mavericks will hire a new chief of basketball operations before conducting a search for a coach.

Cuban has hired Mike Forde’s Sportsology, a consulting firm frequently used by NBA teams that hire general managers, to assist in the search for Nelson’s replacement.

However, the exits of Nelson and Carlisle were something that Cuban himself did not expect, or at least publicly he had not shown that there was any kind of problem.

In fact, after the elimination of the Mavericks on June 6 when the Mavericks were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers after losing the seventh game of the series of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Cuban declared that Carlisle would continue to lead. from the team the 2021-22 season.

Now the Mavericks join six other NBA teams that are currently without a coach as are Boston, Indiana, Orlando, New Orleans, Portland and Washington, plus the Atlanta Hawks have Nate McMillan as interim.

