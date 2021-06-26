Maverick Viñales takes Motogp pole!

06/26/2021

On at 14:59 CEST

The Yamaha have dominated the practice and qualifying for the Assen Grand Prix, Maverick Viñales Y Fabio Quartararo They have tightened from the start, setting some of the best times of the weekend. With seven minutes remaining, Quartararo had already set an unbeatable time for most drivers, setting 1: 31.9. But Maverick Viñales, who was eager for pole position at this circuit, beat the Frenchman’s time and took first place after starting second to last in the previous race.

Marc Márquez will start 20th since he had to go through Q1 to have a chance to fight for pole but when he was improving his pace to gain a niche in Q2 he suffered a fall that did not allow him to continue with the classification. It was Johann Zarco and Peco Bagnaia who finally set the fastest times to enter the fight for pole.

Bagnaia complete the first row after setting the third best time, Alex Rins he has gone to the ground at the end of qualifying and will start from 7th position. Aleix Espargaró will start 9th, Joan Mir 10th and Pol Espargaro 12th. Valentno rossi He has also managed to ride quite fast over the weekend and will finally start 12th.