Maverick Viñales rules the MotoGP test day in Jerez

The vibrant Spanish GP of MotoGP ended with a victory for Jack Miller and a double for Ducati. However, the event held in Jerez had an ‘annex’ with the dispute of the first post-GP test of the season. A test session in which Maverick Viñales finished with the fastest time of the day after stopping the clock at 1: 36.879. The official Yamaha rider has beaten Álex Rins and Joan Mir by just one thousandths in an official test in which Fabio Quartararo has not been after discovering that his problems in the race were not due to a breakdown but rather due to a pain in his forearm.

Although Fabio Quartararo was the only absent in this test, the role of Marc Márquez or Aleix Espargaró has been testimonial, also the result of their physical ailments. This has given the leading role to other riders, beyond the aforementioned Viñales, Rins and Mir. The Japanese Takaaki Nakagami finished fourth, repeating the result he obtained in the fourth MotoGP race. For its part, Johann Zarco has completed the ‘top 5’ of the day at the controls of the first Ducati, while Pol Espargaró was sixth after completing 89 laps. In fact, the Honda rider was the second busiest rider of the day, only behind Maverick himself.

Miguel Oliveira has placed himself in the final seventh position of the time table with the KTM, while the ‘rookie’ Luca Marini finished eighth. The two riders who completed the podium on Sunday’s day in Jerez today have been in charge of closing the ‘top 10’ of the test, since Franco Morbidelli finished ninth and Pecco Bagnaia was tenth. Outside of the top ten positions, we find Aleix Espargaró in 14th place, although the Aprilia rider has only completed 12 laps. For its part, Marc Márquez was 16th with seven laps, staying between the two Álex Márquez.