Maverick Viñales explodes against Yamaha

06/21/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

Maverick Viñales finished the weekend in Germany with the worst result of his life in MotoGP, starting 21st on the grid and crossing the finish line in last position, 25 seconds behind Marc Márquez who finished first. Throughout the weekend, Yamaha, and especially the Viñales bike, showed a level well below expectations, especially considering that in 2019 the rider achieved a podium position on the German track and hoped to achieve a good result again. .

During the race, the only Yamaha who was able to fight for the podium was that of Fabio Quartararo who finished third, although at no time did he have the rhythm to consider fighting for victory. Viñales finished the race more disappointed than ever and when asked about what the Spaniard had happened he was completely dejected: “I don’t really know what happened, there is a big problem on the part of the box, we will see if it will be fixed or not, a disaster. .. it has been a disaster “.

As the turns went by, Viñales he made a gesture with his arm every time he entered the home straight and assured that “I did not pit miracle, the truth was that it was a shameWhen I was behind the others, I knew exactly what level there is, we’ll see what happens, I’m not very clear about it. “said the Spaniard. Maverick is clear about where the problem lies and is tired of the lack of answers from Yamaha: “every day I tell them the same thing, the problem with the motorcycle, I repeat the same for three years, hopefully it will be resolved soon. I always have the same problem and that is that I skid a lot, the rear wheel skids a lot, I’ve been saying it since Portimao and there is no solution “he explained.

Viñales feels completely frustrated, he keeps working to improve the bike but after many races the result is still the same and he can’t find the motivation to get to Assen, the last race before the summer break: “I really want to go homeIt’s complicated because on the court you see how others are doing and how you are doing. I do not know what will happen in Assen, I will do the same as here, I know that my job is to collect data, it is sad but it is what there is “confirmed the one from Roses disappointed.

The Yamaha rider is convinced that the team is not paying the necessary attention to him as a rider and that his main problem is that he has to race with Fabio Quartararo’s setup: “It can’t be that I’ve been using my rival’s set-up for two years, each pilot has his style and every day they are teaching me to pilot. I don’t want to use Fabio’s set-up because I don’t drive like him, that doesn’t work for me, I want them to make a motorcycle for me. I don’t want to be using others’ set-ups every day, I’m not here to collect data or to be a test driver. This is already starting to seem disrespectful“concluded the Spanish.