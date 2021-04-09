Maverick ‘and’ Mission Impossible 7 ‘delay their premiere dates

The delays in the film industry are far from over. Now Paramount Pictures announced that the new Tom Cruise movies will arrive later than expected. Top Gun: Maverick will be released on November 19, 2021 (before May 27), while Mission Impossible 7 will do the same until May 27, 2022 (before November 19, 2021). As you can see, Maverick will take the original date of the second feature film.

Thus, the seventh installment of Misión Imposible carries over to the following year, a strategy that several production companies have followed in the hope of finding a year free of obstacles. Although the vaccination campaign is progressing in much of the world, cinemas are unlikely to be able to operate at 100% during 2021. This has caused the premiere calendar to suffer last minute movements again.

Of course, unlike Warner Bros. and Disney, in Paramount does not contemplate resorting to simultaneous premieres in cinemas and streaming video platforms. Clearly, the distributor cannot afford to fail on two major movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7. Both have the potential to boost box office revenue and regain the pace that Paramount lost the previous year.

Undoubtedly, the delay of Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 is a hard hit for Tom Cruise targets. The actor attracted the spotlight in late 2020 because leaked audio exposed his anger at the production of the second film. Apparently, two employees violated health protocols to avoid contagion of COVID-19. Cruise, also a producer of the film, exploded against those involved:

“Films are being made thanks to us. If we suspend, it will cost people their jobs, their home, their family. I’m on the phone with all the damn studios at night, the insurance companies, the producers, and they’re watching us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs. I never want to see him again! “

Yet another delay for Top Gun: Maverick

Is not the first time Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed. At first, Paramount’s plan was to release it on June 24, 2019, however, the pandemic got in the way and ruined everything. Top Gun: Maverick joins the multiple films that will be made to wait more than a year after their original date. Black Widow and The Batman are other examples.

