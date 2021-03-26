Mavenir received awards in the “Best Open RAN Technology” and “Best Telecom Service Innovation” categories for its cloud-native and fully containerized products at the 5G MENA Awards.

Mavenir, the industry’s only comprehensive cloud native network software provider and a leader in accelerating the transformation of software networks for Communications Service Providers (CSP), was recognized as “Best Telecom Service Innovation “(Best telecommunications services innovation company) for its innovation in the launch of the IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) platform (IP Multimedia Subsystem) native in the cloud and completely in containers and as” Best Open RAN Technology “( Best Open RAN Technology Company) for its virtualized Open RAN at the 5G Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Digital Symposium Virtual Awards [Middle East and North Africa, MENA]).

Both awards are a demonstration of Mavenir’s commitment to developing innovative solutions for CSP as it deploys 5G networks, achieves economies of web scale, increases productivity, and leverages current network investments.

“To meet the challenges and demands that operators face, Mavenir recognizes that native cloud architecture and open interfaces are the only viable options, minimizing human intervention and driving efficient use of resources.” said Mark Charman, Mavenir’s vice president for the Middle East and Africa, who received the awards. “Mavenir is proud to be recognized for our technology and innovation and our commitment to advancing cloud-native and software-driven telecommunications solutions in the MENA region.”

Introducing the awards, Srushti Ghisad, Research Manager at Omdia, said: “The world’s first fully containerized and virtualized Open RAN from Mavenir has the flexibility to support various deployment scenarios, the main goal behind Open RAN, with benefits Mavenir’s fully containerized cloud native IMS demonstrates adaptability, flexibility, and first and foremost automation.

Mavenir’s fully containerized OpenRAN virtualized radio access network (vRAN) solution enables operators to quickly deploy new features to the network, without having to wait for new hardware revisions or even change hardware . It is easy to migrate from 4G to 5G with just one software update, and operators can customize their own software and implement the features of their choice on their network.

As the # 1 IMS provider of Network Function Virtualization (NFV), voice, video, and messaging, Mavenir transforms mobile networks with a fully virtualized and containerized cloud-native IMS platform in where devices, applications, and services can run on an automated network using open architecture, containers, and artificial intelligence.

The 5G MENA Awards, organized by Informa Tech, are an annual celebration of excellence and innovation in the MENA region, held virtually on March 22, 2021 to honor the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions for core technology. 5G, RAN and innovation in services.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the only cloud-native, comprehensive network software and systems integration and solutions provider focused on accelerating software network transformation. Mavenir offers a comprehensive product portfolio at all stages of the network infrastructure for business and communications service providers. From the 5G application layers (VoLTE, Messaging) to the core packet and RAN, Mavenir leads in evolved and cloud-native network solutions that enable innovative and secure experiences for end users.

By leveraging mobile network innovations with IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging / RCS) and Packet Core (vEPC, 5G Core), Radio Access / Edge (OpenRAN), private networks, as well as mobile applications and services such as digital enablement. Mavenir accelerates the digital transformation of the network for more than 250 CSP clients in more than 120 countries, serving more than 50% of the subscribers in the world. www.mavenir.com

