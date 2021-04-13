Mavenir Launches 5G AI Hyper-Converged Edge Solution for the Enterprise and Telecom Market on NVIDIA Platforms

Implementation of AI applications in 5G will be enabled in the business and telecommunications sector

Mavenir, the industry’s only cloud-native end-to-end network software provider and a leader in accelerating the transformation of the communications service provider (CSP) software network, today announced the launch of the AI ​​hyper-converged edge solution in 5G in close collaboration with NVIDIA.

Mavenir has developed this unique solution, based on NVIDIA hardware and software technologies, which enables enterprises and telecoms to implement AI applications in 5G for many promising verticals such as manufacturing, mining and healthcare, covering industry 4.0 applications, lo which includes uses in industrial internet of things (IIoT), intelligent video analytics (IVA) and augmented reality (XR) and games. Uses can be around remote and immersive collaboration, precision robotic control, human security, intrusion detection, smart factories, real-time manufacturing defect detection, and proactive maintenance using real-time analysis of data from sensors.

5G enables an architecture for smart factories and farms, cities, logistics operations in which wireless sensors, machines, robots and people can collaborate flexibly in the same system. It provides the speed, latency, and quality assurance of services required by mission-critical applications, and eliminates the need for costly and rigid local area networks (LANs) and indeterminate performance from Wi-Fi systems. Mavenir’s AI Edge solution provides industrial vertical uses and helps companies benefit from the confluence of 5G and AI.

CSPs can install Mavenir’s AI Edge solution to enhance their mobile cloud Edge offerings by providing differentiated services to their business customers and network service users with better revenue generating services such as games. This dynamic, fully automated solution is also offered as a managed service for enterprise private network deployment.

“Mavenir is running its market leading 5G platform on existing commercial servers with NVIDIA GPUs, DPUs and associated software modules and enhances the solution by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms running on the same hardware and platform. This unique convergence between the 5G platform and AI applications is what fuels the key promises of Industry 4.0 and 5G, “says Kuntal Chowdhury, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AI and Analytics business unit at Mavenir. “Industry 4.0 and 5G require an innovative edge solution to process data in near real time and support broad bandwidths from vendors to provide high data rate and low latency while maintaining low power consumption and overall cost effectiveness.” .

“By working with Mavenir, the power of AI in 5G will soon manifest across all industries,” said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecommunications at NVIDIA. “The security and low latency of 5G, combined with the computing power of AI, will transform entire industries and increase productivity around the world.”

The solution features NVIDIA’s highly flexible, power-optimized, general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs) and a high-level encryption platform that uses NVIDIA CUDA, and high-performance processing units Precision Time Protocol (PTP) data (DPU). This helps in the efficient offloading of all CPU intensive processing applications to all online processing on GPU and DPU, making it flexible to schedule and upgrade while minimizing maintenance costs and power consumption. .

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networking and is a pioneer in breakthrough technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only provider of cloud-native comprehensive network software, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, by accelerating software network transformation for more than 250 communication service providers in more out of 120 countries, serving more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

