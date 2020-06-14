Mauro Zárate you have to define your continuity in Mouth since he has a clause in his contract stating that he could go free in mid-2020. In that context, Carlos Compagnuccifield assistant Mauricio Pellegrino, said they could not rule out a player of his quality. However, the manager Pablo Cavallero was lethal in the interview with TNT Sports and ruled out any kind of possibility in this regard.

“In principle, we will never contemplate him. He had the opportunity to demonstrate that he has a word and in 48 hours he changed his decision. Today, he will not come to the club with us. With this leadership he will not come to the club because at the time we gave him the chance and he didn’t take advantage of it, “he explained. Cavallero.

And he said: “He always said that he wanted to go to Mouth to win the Libertadores Cup and to go to SelectionSo, until that is done, we are going to stay here with the door closed. It was what he said to me. I even went to his house to think about the decision and he had said that he wanted to continue in Velez. Then what happened happened and we turned the page. We are interested in having guys who have a sense of belonging, but not by mouth out. The arrival of Pellegrino it marks us that we are going to work on that harmony “.

Cavallero he looked annoyed with the attitude of Mauro, who left Velez in 2018 to go to Mouth, although he had said that he would not play on another team Argentina. “It hurts me what the fan suffered. I remember that when we called him, the Gringo Heinze He said, ‘But he’s playing an intercountry championship.’ We saw the images of their matches in Dubai and it looked like an intercountry and on top it came from an injury. We had the contract closed and 48 hours later he did not respect his word. There were 120 guys who had tattooed their faces, “he recalled.

When asked by the journalist Pablo Giralt about the reason he thinks he left, Cavallero replied: “He had hopes of going to the Selection and I thought that in Velez I wasn’t going to. He told me that if I was going to Mouth It was going to be different, that they had promised him this, this and this. And I told him that in football there are no promises. The only thing that exists are the contracts that you have to fulfill. I said to him: ‘They are going to end up putting you in a carrirelo, Benedetto they won’t get it out. ‘ I think he was wrong. Maybe he saw that as his last chance to win the Cup and go to the Selection“

Finally, he said: “As long as we are there, he cannot step on the club.”