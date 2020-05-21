Falcao during the Italy-Brazil match of the World Cup in Spain. Diario As

When the meritorious receives the trust of his idol, pride springs. “The fact that someone so talented and who played in my position called me to play for the first time in the Brazilian team made me think that something was going well,” recalls former midfielder Mauro Silva. Next December marks the 30th anniversary of his first call for Canarinha. The coach was Paulo Roberto Falcão, the player he admired when he was a teenager.

“Falcão was elegance, it was not just lacking. He was a clean footballer, with a lot of class ”, portrays Mauro Silva in an image that he managed to replicate throughout his successful career. Although its characteristics were not exactly the same. Mauro worked ahead of the rear; Falcão also, but had the ability to deploy towards the rival area. He could play as a second midfielder, with Cerezo in the 1982 World Cup that kept his back, or with Elzo four years later. “He took advantage of his size [1,83m] in the aerial game and his good shot from the front ”, describes Mauro. Unforgettable that goal, with stark celebration, in Sarrià in a memorable World Cup duel against Italy on July 5, 1982. Many things changed for Brazil after that game, which lost 2-3, with a Rossi treble, but nobody forgets it. Neither did the 14-year-old boy who watched the match on television. “Even today, that team is marked by its style, its aesthetics, by the plant of those players… But then we realized how difficult it is to win a World Cup. That team was not able to do it! ”

Mauro won it in 1994. He raised the gold cup to the sky of Los Angeles, the city to which he had gone almost four years before after receiving the call from Falcão, who made his first weapons not only as a coach but also as a coach. He was barely 37 years old and his boots had been hanging four after an ephemeral stay in São Paulo, the closing of his short career after returning from Roma, where he won a League, two Cups and was a penalty shootout to lift a European Cup that went to Liverpool in 1984.

Falcão marked a path in a time in which the talent of the Brazilian footballer was admired in the old continent, but his ability to adapt to another rhythm of game was distrusted. Over time, no one like Mauro Silva sublimated miscegenation: he became a sort of global midfielder capable of bringing together the best of both schools.

But in that first experience with Canarinha, young Mauro had to put aside the idol’s vision and focus on that of the person, that of his boss: “I met someone very attentive to details. Very demanding. On trips we always had to go in a suit. With tie. On airplanes there was room, if at all, to loosen the knot a little, but not much. Then he played the game very well and for someone who wanted to grow as a midfielder it was very interesting. “

In that first call, for a duel against Mexico, Mauro stayed on the bench. In the next one, in March 1991, it was released as the owner. It was against Argentina in the Gigante de Arroyito, the fief of Rosario Central. Crowded stands, but the rookie did not flinch and the chronicles marked him as the best of his team after a vibrant draw to three. Then Mauro Silva was the midfielder of the Bragantino, a modest man who had surprised by winning the São Paulo championship with Wanderley Luxembourg on the bench.

“I had never heard of either A Coruña or Deportivo,” says Mauro, who was indisputable at the 1991 Copa América, Falcão’s epilogue at the head of the national team. Less than a year later, Mauro signed, on a stretcher in the Pacaembú stadium, a contract that eventually united him to the Galician club and the city. Deportivo had just returned to First Division and was fighting for a tenure that it secured in an agonized promotion against Betis. Without having achieved it, a bold leader, Augusto César Lendoiro, went to São Paulo to sign the agreement with the player and get ahead of Roma. Mauro did not close the circle that marked Falcão’s passage, but he drew another one no less perfect: today, in A Coruña, 20 years after that League won on May 19, 2000, he has a street with his name.

