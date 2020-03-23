Mauro Icardi’s uncertain future amid the coronavirus pandemic

The rapid expansion of coronavirus in Europe it forced several countries to decree mandatory isolation and, therefore, the suspension of soccer leagues. No activity on the playgrounds and with the quarantined campuses, clubs only think about what the next pass market will be June and from Italy a doubt was sown: what will become of Mauro Icardi’s future.

The striker of 27 years ended in mid-2019 in the Paris Saint-Germain on loan and earned a spot in the cast led by Thomas Tuchel based on goals and good returns. In 31 games played, Rosario scored 20 goals. However, in the last presentations of the capital team, it lost ground in the presence of Edinson Cavani.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, from the Inter de Milan they assumed that the PSG He would sign the attacker, but the parate worsened the panorama, since without continuity in the last meetings and without being able to demonstrate his talent, andIt is quite a mystery what will happen to him.

The purchase option of the scorer, whose loan is due in June, is 70 million euros and in case the PSG decide not to use it, to Icardi he will have no choice but to return to the Italian club, owner of his pass, where they will not take him into consideration.

It should be remembered that, after six successful seasons in Neroazzurro, the player starred in a series of conflicts and disagreements with his teammates, the board and finally with the current coach Antonio Conte. All this, which had decreed their departure, seems not to have changed and they would not welcome him with open arms.

We will have to wait for the crisis due to the COVID-19 to come to an end and the sports activity resumes to know if Icardi You will stay in Paris or you will have to find a new destination to continue inflating the networks.