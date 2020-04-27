Ivana Icardi is being one of the great protagonists of ‘Survivors 2020’. The sister of the Argentine PSG forward has played a lot during the reality show and continues to do so. Now, his romance with Hugo Sierra It is what is most talked about on the island, and not because things are going well … The relationship seems to have little future and given Hugo’s words of yesterday it seems that he will not even be able to bear the contest. With just two months of travel, the couple has been in crisis for several weeks.

Both argued because they did not agree on the way they handled conflicts on the island. They were unable to settle the discussion before they were separated into different groups. The distancing, instead of lighting the flame again, has finished cooling it completely according to what has been seen. In fact, Hugo is one of four nominated this week to leave the island and has confessed that he feels lonely.

In his minute to defend himself and ask for his salvation, Adara Molinero’s ex was exhausted: «I have come here thanks to my great legion and in the hands of them I leave my story here ». But at the same time he recognizes that it is going to cost him to endure more on the island: “The forces are less and less, physically and mentally” and he says that he does not have Ivana: “I feel very, very lonely.”

In a private conversation with Hugo’s cameras, he confessed that “the relationship is cold, very cold” and made reference to the last fight that they failed to leave behind: “It turned around 360 degrees and I have a very ugly intuition of the subject. The only way to cope with a relationship is by supporting each other, being complicit and not leaving it at the feet of the horses. ”