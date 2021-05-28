Mauro Icardi, ready to leave PSG

05/27/2021

20:55 CEST

Martí Grau

Mauro Icardi could pack his bags and leave PSG. According to l’Équipe, the Argentine striker would have no problem talking to the club’s managers and conveying his desire to leave the French capital in the next transfer market.

The footballer, who came from Inter Milan as replacement to Edinson Cavani, has not finished counting on the prominence that was expected in the French team. PSG sports director Leonardo would end up paying a figure of 50 million euros for Icardi in the summer of 2020 after playing the first season on loan.

In his two seasons with the Parisian club, the player has scored 33 goals in 61 games played. Showing a high level in his first season, the poor performance in his second year would have been reason to consider a change of scenery. The low figure of 13 goals in 27 days could lead Leonardo to place the player in the transfer market.

Also, with the trident formed by Neymar, Mbappe Y Say Maria, the Argentine striker would see his chances of winning a place in the starting attack of Paris Saint Germain greatly reduced.