Mauro Icardi’s future does not only depend on his wife and agent, Wanda Nara. He could also go through market conditions and Inter Milan’s haste to make a big transfer now, considering his contract expires in August 2021.

The landing, after the loan at PSG and the crowning as champion in France, after the suspension of League 1, could be no less than in the Premier League.

This is assured this Friday by TuttoSport, which ensures that Arsenal would think of the Argentine if he manages a transfer from Aubameyang.

The challenge would not be bad: Icardi knows that Antonio Conte does not want him back at Inter, where the trouble between them was famous, and he needs to find a team that will compete with him. Arsenal do not have an attacker of their profile and it is a fact that they would withstand less pressure than if they reached one of the teams at the top of the table in the Premier. But just that plays against: it is not a team that fights Champions or important titles.

If he and Wanda get difficult, they could well lengthen the situation and stay in their mansion near Milan, billing about 200,000 euros per week and waiting until the end of the season, which would leave Inter penniless in a possible transfer. But it is not what they want, as it is known, because Wanda’s conversations with Juventus, her husband’s golden dream, would be for a definitive transfer. There, too, he would be in trouble: Gonzalo Higuaín must leave first.

But going back to Icardi in England, the key issue is Aubameyang. The 30-year-old Gabonese had to enter Arsenal about 50 million euros, before the pandemic. Now, hopefully, it would come out for 30 million. And that indeed is a business that Conte would be interested in for Inter Milan, according to Tuttosport, which ensures that a hypothetical exchange could satisfy both parties.

Inter are looking for another striker besides Lukaku and the Gabonese seems to have the different conditions that the Italians want. I had thought about Timo Werner, but the one from Leipzig costs close to 60 million and, although he is young and promising, it is not time to make those investments. Probably Liverpool would, it is said. With Aubameyang, Conte would win a consolidated goalscorer and take the trouble out of Icardi. But beware, negotiating with him and his intrepid agent is not so easy …

.